This Day in Rock History: May 6

As the sounds of jazz, blues, country, and other genres began to blend in the mid-50s, rock and roll music was born. Since then, the genre has undergone many transformations to get where it is now, and May 6 has played its part in shaping the rock music you love. Here's some rock history from May 6 to help you understand how this day influenced an entire music scene.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 6 saw many breakthrough hits and milestones for rock artists:

1978: The award-winning soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever hit No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart, where it spent 18 weeks. Today, the album is still one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

Spanning decades and affecting several generations, rock music has experienced these cultural milestones on May 6:

1945: Bob Seger was born on this day in Detroit, Michigan, where he lived until he was five years old. Seger has had a prolific music career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The following rock concerts and recordings on May 6 had a big impact on the industry:

1957: Chuck Berry recorded "Rock and Roll Music," which would become one of his most popular songs. The hit made it to the top 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 chart and was included on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's list of 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry endured and overcame many changes and challenges on this day:

1994: When Pearl Jam wasn't able to find enough venues not using Ticketmaster to play, they canceled their summer tour. The group was upset when they learned Ticketmaster was charging fees for tickets to charity concerts, and they later filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

