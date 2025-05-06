Florida Has A Peacock Problem And Here Is How They Are Dealing With It
I’ve heard of peacocks but this is ridiculous…
A small town outside of Miami called Pinecrest, Florida, is having a major issue with all the peacocks that are coming into the town. They are breeding like crazy and are looking for better real estate and greener scenes that they like. The birds, on the other hand, are not fans of the neighbors. The locals and reports are saying the peacocks scratched the roofs of stately homes, pecked the paint off cars, and defecated on driveways. Their piercing squawks are so annoying and wake them up before sunrise.
Well, this is how they are dealing with the problem. The town of Pinecrest hired a veterinarian, Dr. Don J. Harris, who will be doing PEACOCK VASECTOMIES! He said, " Snip one male peacock and it will no longer be able to fertilize the eggs of the female. We’re going to catch one peacock and probably stop seven females from reproducing. It’s going to have an exponential benefit.” Pinecrest agreed to pay about $15,000 for veterinary equipment to perform the vasectomies. Vasectomies would allow peacocks to continue acting like males, showing off their colorful feathers, but they could no longer fertilize any eggs.
Gotts' Thoughts On This Story
I think peacocks are beautiful birds, but it just sounds really funny that we are giving them a form of birth control to help out. If this helps out with the problem, then I guess go for it. I was always under the impression that when a bird got snipped, it was for their wings; this just takes things to another level. LOL!
