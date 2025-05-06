Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Has A Peacock Problem And Here Is How They Are Dealing With It

I’ve heard of peacocks but this is ridiculous…

gotts

DUBBO, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 07: A peacock looks on at Zoofari Lodge, Taronga Western Plains Zoo on November 07, 2021 in Dubbo, Australia. Taronga Western Plains Zoos’ Zoofari Lodge has been announced as a finalist in the 2021 NSW Tourism Awards for unique accommodation. Now in its 31st year, the NSW Tourism Awards celebrate business excellence, acknowledge business innovation and reward exceptional customer service. Parts of this year’s program have been modified to reflect the business challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 12-months. COVID-19 travel restrictions eased on Monday 1 November to allow people from Greater Sydney to visit New South Wales regional areas.

(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

A small town outside of Miami called Pinecrest, Florida, is having a major issue with all the peacocks that are coming into the town. They are breeding like crazy and are looking for better real estate and greener scenes that they like. The birds, on the other hand, are not fans of the neighbors. The locals and reports are saying the peacocks scratched the roofs of stately homes, pecked the paint off cars, and defecated on driveways. Their piercing squawks are so annoying and wake them up before sunrise.

Well, this is how they are dealing with the problem. The town of Pinecrest hired a veterinarian, Dr. Don J. Harris, who will be doing PEACOCK VASECTOMIES! He said, " Snip one male peacock and it will no longer be able to fertilize the eggs of the female. We’re going to catch one peacock and probably stop seven females from reproducing. It’s going to have an exponential benefit.” Pinecrest agreed to pay about $15,000 for veterinary equipment to perform the vasectomies. Vasectomies would allow peacocks to continue acting like males, showing off their colorful feathers, but they could no longer fertilize any eggs.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think peacocks are beautiful birds, but it just sounds really funny that we are giving them a form of birth control to help out. If this helps out with the problem, then I guess go for it. I was always under the impression that when a bird got snipped, it was for their wings; this just takes things to another level. LOL!

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for always rocking out with me and, of course, 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

FloridaPeacock
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 6
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 6
There’s An Extra Sweet, Secret Drink Item At McDonald’s
Human InterestThere’s An Extra Sweet, Secret Drink Item At McDonald’sgotts
This Day in Sports History: May 5
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 5
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect