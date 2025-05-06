ENTER TO WIN: George Clinton Tickets

Contests
North 2 Shore presentsGEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELICwith special guests LIVING COLOURon The Stone Pony Summer Stage Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets! To purchase…

North 2 Shore presents
GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC
with special guests LIVING COLOUR
on The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets click here.

For the " George Clinton” Contest, enter between 6am on May 6, 2025 and 11:59pm on May 11, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on May 12, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to George Clinton at Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 29, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $119. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & North 2 Shore. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

