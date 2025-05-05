There’s An Extra Sweet, Secret Drink Item At McDonald’s

Before you get too excited, this is not for everyone. If you're interested, it's called "Cotton Candy Sprite. " Here is how it works. You might not be able to order it by that name, but it's very easy to make. Just order a Sprite and ask them to add three pumps of French Vanilla syrup. Pretty much everyone who tried it says it does taste like cotton candy. It also sounds sweet, if you're alright with that.

According to reports and spreading around TikTok and social media, it's been spreading about this. And like a lot of custom stuff like this, you'll have to order it in person, because there isn't an option to do it online or even through the app. McDonald's hasn't commented on this at all. HERE IS A VIDEO ON IT:

Gotts' Thoughts On This

I love sweet things, and loaded with sugar. Not proud to say that, but it's true. I would give this a shot, and next time I'm at McDonald's I will be asking to get one. I might even just try it on my own, I don't think I even need to go to McDonald's to order it, truth be told. So if you're like me and want to try something new and different, I say give it a shot and please let us know what you think. I'm also sure your doctor would say no to it, with all the sugar that's in it, but sometimes you just have to live a little bit.