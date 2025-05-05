GALLERY: Walk MS Asbury Park
On Sunday, May 4, The RAT Pack was in Asbury Park for Walk MS.
Lining up early for a spin at the wheel!
WRAT t-shirt winner!
What each color represents
All the top doners!
NJ Lottery scratch-off winner!
Everyone wants to spin before the walk!
Holding up the green circle to show support for someone they love with MS!
WRAT t-shirt winner!
Thankfully the rain held off for a great walk!
