GALLERY: Walk MS Asbury Park

On Sunday, May 4, The RAT Pack was in Asbury Park for Walk MS.

people walking through orange start line

Lining up early for a spin at the wheel!

WRAT t-shirt winner!

What each color represents

All the top doners!

NJ Lottery scratch-off winner!

Everyone wants to spin before the walk!

Holding up the green circle to show support for someone they love with MS!

WRAT t-shirt winner!

Thankfully the rain held off for a great walk!

Walk MS
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
