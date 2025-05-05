Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Gene Simmons Band Tickets

Gene Simmons Band May 06, 2025 • 8:00 PM The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! To…

Gene Simmons Band

May 06, 2025 • 8:00 PM

The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets click here.

For the Gene Simmons Band Contest, enter between May 5 at 1pm, 2025 and May 6 at 12pm, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on May 6, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Gene Simmons at Wellmont Theater on May 6, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $120. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Wellmont Theater . WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

