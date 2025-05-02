WRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show – Paying It BACKWARDS, Inmate Escapes, Beer Can Catchin’ Canines
We have a woman insisting that the people behind her at the drive-thru will pay for her meal. I think she has the whole paying it forward thing backwards... An inmate gets impatient and escapes from prison just 48 HOURS before he was scheduled to be released. Also, Pongo the super dog was trained to fetch beers out of a cooler -- Gotts' favorite part of Bark In The Park 2025.
Also...did you know Gotts enjoys Synonym Rolls for breakfast?
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!