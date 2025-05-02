USPS Driver Gets DUI, After Doing Vodka Shots At A Party On Her Route

In this story, I drop you off in Florida, where a 33-year-old USPS worker named Katelyne Dye was arrested for DUI. She did all of this while ON DUTY! She must have been blitzed too, she said she was invited to a house party while on her route, and admitted to having a couple of shots of vodka and letting loose and living it up. Officers pulled Katelyne over, and she "appeared confused and disoriented," and she failed a field sobriety test.

According to reports, witnesses called police and got scared when they saw a USPS mail truck driving the WRONG WAY on a road, all this was going on while this chick driver was throwing plastic cups out of the vehicle. The truck was also swerving in the lane and making U-turns. When the cops approached her, they asked her if she had been drinking, and she admitted that she'd been invited to a house party on her route, and she went in and drank "a couple shots of vodka." She was taken to jail and charged with DUI.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

You know, it's always party time on my watch, but JEEZE LADY! Have you ever had your mail so mixed up with your neighbors that you thought your mailman was DRUNK? Case in point right here, and around the holidays, I leave booze out for my mailman, thanking them for the work they do. I don't think I have ever seen them drink it on the job, though. I did hear stories about that job getting a bit crazy and a little hectic on some routes. But you can't be ripping shots at house parties during your route. I mean, let's think about this for a second. Mail people usually deliver mail during the day so what time did this house party start? I wish I got an invite to it, truth be told, I would have been out there slinging drinks back.