New Clip of Lars Ulrich May Have Revealed the Coolest Job on Metallica’s Tour

For those who have aspirations of being a roadie, a new clip of Lars Ulrich from a recent Metallica show may have revealed the coolest and most fun job as part of their road crew.



In the video below, reshared by Spin, Ulrich is seen performing "Enter Sandman" during a tour stop in Toronto. At the same time, several large inflated balls are being hit all around the stage by fans. Of course, there's the issue of these balls being hit toward Ulrich and his drum kit. However, what is also seen in the video is a man dress in black who is deflecting these balls away from Ulrich and his hit.



The footage was originally taken by Instagram user @christopher.a.kennedy. Text on the video reads, "Lars has a goalie so big balls don't smash him." The original post's caption reads, "Lars almost seemed to be targeted and he had a dedicated goalie to try and protect him and his kit."



Spin's caption on the clip reads, "New dream job just unlocked?" And honestly, we have to agree with the outlet. How fun would this be if you got paid to do this? While we're sure the man who was Ulrich's "goalie" probably has other responsibilities on the road, this would be a blast! Of course, if this is this man's sole job on tour, we're dying to know what it pays, and if there's ever a need for an agile backup goalie.