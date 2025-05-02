Hot Take On 7-Pot Primo Pepper
We have a special one for you today! 7-Pot Primp Pepper, and we are pairing it with Belgian White from our friends at Blue Moon! Real Valencia orange citrus flavor…
Real Valencia orange citrus flavor blends beautifully with spicy foods! We are blending the sauce into some delicious pulled pork sliders. It's like we brought a summer day to the studio with beer, hot sauce, and sliders!
