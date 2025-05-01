Woman Caught Speeding 102 MPH On Her Way To A Kids Event

This Brooklyn woman is just full-out crazy because she was just busted for speeding and clocked at 102 MPH. Her name is Danielle DaSilva, who is 37, and she had a TWO-YEAR-OLD in the car at the time.

There was also an adult male passenger in the vehicle who should have told her to slow down. Now, when the local police asked her why she was going that fast, she explained that she was late for a "Thomas The Train" event according to reports.

The awesome thing about Thomas the Tank Engine is that he's always on time, and he's NOT A SPEED DEMON putting young children and others on the road in danger. Danielle will be looking at all types of charges, such as reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, and failure to stop on the right side of the road. She was released on a $500 bond.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this lady should have her license taken away, and have to 100% take driving courses on how much danger you puts others in and especially a two-year-old child. This chick Danielle sounds very selfish to do something like that, just to get to a kids' event. I hope the judge really throws the book at her for this stupid action, and she learns her lesson on this. Please be careful on the roads, just because of this story. There are really crazy people driving out on the roads and doing stupid things like this.