Roy Rogers Restaurant Makes Comeback in South Jersey With New Cherry Hill Spot

A fresh Roy Rogers spot will fire up its grills at 614 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill this June. South Jersey hasn't seen the western-themed chain in ages.

The restaurant will take over the old PDQ site, a Roy Rogers rep told Patch.

Construction crews are already transforming the building. When finished, it'll join about 40 other Roy Rogers spots: most tucked away in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Breaking from their usual highway stop strategy, this new spot plants roots in a bustling town center. It's the first step in their push to spread across Mid-Atlantic states.

The move marks quite a shift for a chain that once ruled fast food in the '60s. Back then, Roy Rogers restaurants popped up everywhere like wildflowers. Time wasn't kind, though; their numbers shrank year after year.

The menu sticks to what works. Customers can still sink their teeth into those signature roast beef sandwiches, grab a burger, or crunch into some golden-fried chicken.

Cherry Hill's reaction to the new spot could make or break future plans in South Jersey. So far, everything's rolling smoothly toward the summer launch date they promised last fall.