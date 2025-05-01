Dave Grohl Rocks LCD Soundsystem, Bowie Songs at LA School Fundraiser

At Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, Dave Grohl lit up the Oakwood School's fundraiser with a surprise set on April 26. The music star performed "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie with Struts frontman Luke Spiller. He also played a wild take of "Moonage Daydream" by David Bowie with Lisa Loeb.

He teamed up with bandmates Rami Jaffee on keys, John Lousteau behind drums, and Wiley Hodgden on bass. Their five-song blast started with LCD Soundsystem's "Daft Punk Is Playing at My House." The band switched gears to blast out The Knack's "My Sharona."

The audience included notable figures like Jimmy Kimmel. Crowds watched him crush Foo Fighters tracks "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" and "Everlong" with the LA Philharmonic. Clips of the performance are circulating on Instagram.

Just weeks ago, he shared the stage with Post Malone and former Nirvana band members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. He also collaborated with Jack Black recently to create a new song for the soundtrack of A Minecraft Movie.

This is part of Grohl's slow return to the spotlight after stepping back in 2024 following a personal scandal over infidelity that led to a child outside of his 22-year marriage to Jordyn Blum.

According to NME, Grohl said, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.” In January, he spent his birthday cooking for people hit by LA wildfires.