System Of A Down Makes Comeback with Stadium Tour, Setlist Delivers First Play of “Streamline” in 20 Years

System Of A Down kicked off their 2025 South American tour at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Columbia. The April 24 show was their first performance in eight months and their first return to the continent after a decade-long break. Since their hiatus ended in 2011, they've focused mostly on live shows.

"We haven't played a lot together for a while. We've been doing one or two shows a year since 2017. So, the relationships were not as great as they are now," said bassist Shavarsh "Shavo" Odadjian per Blabbermouth. Shavo also discussed the tour, saying: "Literally within a few hours, we sold out every show, and it was a shock to us."

During the tour's first performance, the band blasted through 34 songs, including hits "Chop Suey," "Toxicity," and "B.Y.O.B." The night brought "Streamline" to the stage, its first play since 2005. Fans also heard "Attack" and "Marmalade," songs missing from shows since 2015. The band performed "Violent Pornography" for the first time since 2019.

Their Wake Up! South America tour spans five nations and includes nine stops. After Colombia, they'll hit stages in Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

But, don't worry, North American fans won't miss out. The band will host three two-night shows this summer, starting at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with Korn on August 27 and 28. Shows will also happen at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 31 and September 1 and at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on September 3 and 5.