Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Guy Wearing a “Retired Drug Dealer” Shirt Was Arrested for Dealing Drugs

Well, get a load of this guy wearing a “retired drug dealer” shirt that was just arrested for doing that. He must be like Michael Jordan to basketball as him…

gotts
Male Policeman putting a Civilian on the Hood of Police Car.

Male Policeman putting a Civilian on the Hood of Police Car.

gorodenkoff

Well, get a load of this guy wearing a "retired drug dealer" shirt that was just arrested for doing that. He must be like Michael Jordan to basketball as him to drugs, just can't leave the game. His name is Robert Rose, and it turned out he was an Uber driver out in Ohio. Be that as it may, he was arrested, after a rider called 911 and said that the driver was all excited and talking about having drugs stashed in a fake aerosol can in the car, according to reports.

The cops tracked down Robert Rose the Uber driver, and sure enough they found the can, that was FILLED with 24 grams of meth, along with pills, a meth pipe, a digital scale, packaging baggies, cash, and three cell phones. Let's not forget he was wearing that shirt that said, "Retired Drug Dealer."  I guess he'd come out of retirement. Robert Rose was charged with drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Robert, what were you thinking? I bet he thought this would be funny, running around with a shirt like that. Truth be told, on my part, that is just soooo stupid. Robert Rose should be charged and have the book thrown at him for everything, also be charged with being STUPID !! I really want to see their local judge's face when he stands in front of that court case. I bet the judge will have their head in both hands after reading that, and maybe a laugh out of them, I sure did.

Thank you for taking the time out to check out this story, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and of course 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

OhioRetired Drug Dealer
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
OpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPT
Human InterestOpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPTYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: April 30
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 30
Man Got Caught Breaking Out of Jail, 48 Hours Before His Scheduled Release
Human InterestMan Got Caught Breaking Out of Jail, 48 Hours Before His Scheduled Releasegotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect