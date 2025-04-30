Guy Wearing a “Retired Drug Dealer” Shirt Was Arrested for Dealing Drugs

Well, get a load of this guy wearing a "retired drug dealer" shirt that was just arrested for doing that. He must be like Michael Jordan to basketball as him to drugs, just can't leave the game. His name is Robert Rose, and it turned out he was an Uber driver out in Ohio. Be that as it may, he was arrested, after a rider called 911 and said that the driver was all excited and talking about having drugs stashed in a fake aerosol can in the car, according to reports.

The cops tracked down Robert Rose the Uber driver, and sure enough they found the can, that was FILLED with 24 grams of meth, along with pills, a meth pipe, a digital scale, packaging baggies, cash, and three cell phones. Let's not forget he was wearing that shirt that said, "Retired Drug Dealer." I guess he'd come out of retirement. Robert Rose was charged with drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Robert, what were you thinking? I bet he thought this would be funny, running around with a shirt like that. Truth be told, on my part, that is just soooo stupid. Robert Rose should be charged and have the book thrown at him for everything, also be charged with being STUPID !! I really want to see their local judge's face when he stands in front of that court case. I bet the judge will have their head in both hands after reading that, and maybe a laugh out of them, I sure did.