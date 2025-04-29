Point Pleasant Beach Council Votes To Buy $2.86M Waterfront Property

POINT PLEASANT, NJ – MAY 27: Kathyn S. jumps as she plays with friends at Point Pleasant Beach on the first weekend of New Jersey beaches re-opening to the public on May 27, 2013 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The region continues to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Sandy devastated parts of the coastline.

Officials in Point Pleasant Beach introduced plans to buy a prime spot on Channel Drive. The 0.29-acre lot, sitting by the Manasquan River, comes with a $2.86 million price tag.

"The total cost of the property is $2.9 million," said Mayor Doug Vitale to NewsBreak. "There is some remediation that needs to be done to the tune of about $40,000, so we were able to negotiate with the property owner to come in at $2.86 (million)."

A Cape Cod house stands on the land with a small garage. Once bought, workers will tear down both structures. The land comes from Eugene Sniezek's estate.

To offset costs, officials sought $1.5 million from New Jersey's Green Acres program. This state initiative backs outdoor spaces and nature protection efforts through the Department of Environmental Protection.

Ideas for the space include spots for kayaks, community activities, and open grounds. The final blueprint remains up in the air.

Tests showed the ground had a few trouble spots. "The environmental reports came back with isolated hotspots, but no major issues," Vitale said to Starnewsgroup.com.

The vote split the council. Four backed the first measure while Byrnes and Cortes opposed it. When voting on $2.91 million in funds, five said yes, leaving Cortes as the lone dissenter.