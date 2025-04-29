Metallica: Details on Remastered Reissue of ‘Load’

As expected, the deluxe box set features a ton of extras. Per Metallica.com, the deluxe box set includes 15 CDs, 6 LPs, and 4 DVDs. Among all of that are 245 unreleased tracks, and the total run time is a staggering 1839:31. (A new remastered lyric video for "Until It Sleeps" is below.)



The extras are nothing short of thorough. Nearly every imaginable recording from the Load era of Metallica is included. Among those recordings are the band's 1996 Lollapalooza set, their 1995 performance at Donington Park, their 1996 club show at Slim's in San Francisco, and more.



On top of that, the video content of the box set includes all music videos from the album cycle, TV performances, a 1996 show from Sweden, and their 1995 "Polar Beach Party" at Tuktoyaktuk, Canada.



Also included in the deluxe box set are " ... a Lyric Folder, Lollapalooza Poster, Magazine Cover Print, Two Tour Laminates, Rorschach Test Cards, Five Guitar/Bass Picks, Pushead Patch & 128-page book."



Full details on each Load reissue format can be found at Metallica.com/Store, where fans can pre-order their format of choice.