Man Got Caught Breaking Out of Jail, 48 Hours Before His Scheduled Release

On this one, we go to Colorado, and this guy must be out of his mind. His name is Lucas Brown, and he was just caught escaping from jail on Thursday night. He was only on the loose for 35 MINUTES, and here is the crazy part it happened just TWO DAYS before he was scheduled to be released. Now that won't be happening for sure. Lucas was serving a 90 sentence. There's no word, and I wish I could tell you how much extra time will be added on for the escape attempt,t according to news reports.

Get ready for a laugh even more, because he was previously caught escaping back in 2017. This time around Lucas was working as a "kitchen trustee" and was cleaning up for the night before lights out. He went out to take out the trash and just tied up the laces and ran off. He shouldn't have qualified to be in a "trustee" position with outdoor access. He had the role for about a month, but didn't try to make a run for it until last week.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

BRO, YOU HAD JUST 2 DAYS LEFT OF YOUR TIME! This guy just has bad ideas ( no pun intended) RUNNING through his mind. I want to add that if he can't control himself being behind bars, I don't think he can be on the streets in public. This guy just sounds like he will always be up to no good outside those four walls. Just why would you do such silly things to get in trouble? I hope the court systems look at this guy and keep him locked up.