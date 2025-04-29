Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Gene Simmons Says Anyone Can Get Up And Play With Him On His Solo Tour

Gene Simmons is doing a solo tour with multiple stops in New Jersey. He’s bringing a self-described “group of killers” on the road to perform Kiss material. He also suggests…

Carl Craft
Gene Simmons attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gene Simmons is doing a solo tour with multiple stops in New Jersey. He's bringing a self-described "group of killers" on the road to perform Kiss material. He also suggests that he'll be doing cover songs and requests. The fact that there's two local dates gave me the opportunity to sit down with The Demon via a zoom to talk about what fans can expect on the tour. From the sounds of it, he'll be taking a very different approach to what fans have come to expect from a Kiss show.

You can see the Gene Simmons band at the Count Basie Center for the Arts on May 5th.

If you were surprised to hear that Gene was going out on a solo tour after the whirlwind that was the final Kiss tour ever, you weren't alone. I was honestly surprised as well.

In the interview, which you can watch below, Gene tells me why and how it came together. But he takes it a step further, saying that he's actually going to be taking requests and allowing people on stage to play with the band during the show.

So, if jamming a Kiss tune with Gene Simmons is on your bucket list, well... here's your chance.

You can also catch the show at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

I reminded Gene that former Kiss drummer Peter Criss lives in Wall Township, New Jersey and Gene said that Peter would be welcome to play with the band as well. I'd kinda like to see that.

Plus, Gene speaks about his kids who are active in the music community and that Kiss Avatar show (which doesn't sound like it's ready for prime time yet).

KISS
Carl CraftEditor
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!
Related Stories
Get Tickets Now
95.9 WRATGet Tickets NowAlex Cauthren
WRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show – KFC Toothpaste, Kazoo Orchestra, & Jessica Simpson’s Snake Spunk Remedy
Human InterestWRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show – KFC Toothpaste, Kazoo Orchestra, & Jessica Simpson’s Snake Spunk RemedyCarl Craft
Haunted Tavern Is Coming To The Jersey Shore
95.9 WRATHaunted Tavern Is Coming To The Jersey Shoregotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect