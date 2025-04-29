Gene Simmons Says Anyone Can Get Up And Play With Him On His Solo Tour

Gene Simmons is doing a solo tour with multiple stops in New Jersey. He's bringing a self-described "group of killers" on the road to perform Kiss material. He also suggests that he'll be doing cover songs and requests. The fact that there's two local dates gave me the opportunity to sit down with The Demon via a zoom to talk about what fans can expect on the tour. From the sounds of it, he'll be taking a very different approach to what fans have come to expect from a Kiss show.

You can see the Gene Simmons band at the Count Basie Center for the Arts on May 5th.

If you were surprised to hear that Gene was going out on a solo tour after the whirlwind that was the final Kiss tour ever, you weren't alone. I was honestly surprised as well.

In the interview, which you can watch below, Gene tells me why and how it came together. But he takes it a step further, saying that he's actually going to be taking requests and allowing people on stage to play with the band during the show.

So, if jamming a Kiss tune with Gene Simmons is on your bucket list, well... here's your chance.

You can also catch the show at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

I reminded Gene that former Kiss drummer Peter Criss lives in Wall Township, New Jersey and Gene said that Peter would be welcome to play with the band as well. I'd kinda like to see that.