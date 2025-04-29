GALLERY: Rescue Runway at Bark in the Park 2025

We featured all the dogs up for adoption at this year’s Bark in the Park! Check them out below because you might find your new FURever friend!

Respect (female), Dignity (female) and Honorable (male) from All Fur One Pet Rescue! They are 5 months old and came from Virginia. They are slow movers, love treats (DUH) and sniff everything in sight! They are spayed and neutered and up to date on shots! Learn more about this trio and how to adopt here!

Witty is a female mix from All Fur One Pet Rescue! Witty is 4 months old and came from Virginia. She loves attention, playing fetch, chewing bones, and giving lots of kisses! However, she doesn't like to be alone. She is spayed and up to date on shots! Learn more about Witty and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Rocket is a male pup from All Fur One Pet Rescue! He is 1 year old and also came from Virginia. He loves to pull toys apart, go for walks, and eat lots of treats! He is neutered and up to date on shots. Learn more about Rocket and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Megan Moritz

Dainty and Demure are a female bonded pair from All Fur One Pet Rescue! They are a little over 1 year old and came from Virginia. These twins have to be with each other all the time and they are in-sync with one another! They love to visit new places and play with squeaky toys! They are both spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about these two and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Jade is a 10-month-old female from SOS Beagle Rescue! She is one of four littermates originally from Missouri but returned to SOS Beagle because she was too energetic for their senior owner. She is spayed and micro chipped. Learn more about Jade and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Belle is a 1-year-old female from SOS Beagle Rescue! She was found as a stray in Alabama. She loved to give kisses! She is spayed and micro chipped. Learn more about Belle and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Buddy is a male hound/lab mix from Ocean County Animal Facility (North)! He is 10 years old and was surrendered by his owner. He loves pets and will paw you for more if you stop! He does not like having to come in from walks. He is neutered and up to date on shots. Learn more about Buddy and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Rusty is a male poodle mix from Puppy Love Pet Rescue! He is 4 months old and was brought to Puppy Love Pet Rescue after his owner surrendered him without giving a reason. He loves to play with his toys, so be sure to spoil him with them! He is up to date on his shots. Learn more about Rusty and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Cash is a male beagle from Puppy Love Pet Rescue! He is estimated to be 7 to 10 years old and was found paralyzed in a bush and was treated for heartworm. He always wanders but never wags his tail. He is looking for a forever home to make him happy and give him a reason to wag his tail! He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Learn more about Cash and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Maisy is a female toy poodle from Puppy Love Pet Rescue! She is 6 months old and was surrendered by her past owner because she isn't house trained yet. She loves to chase your feet with her toys! She is up to date on her shots. Learn more about Maisy and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Ollie is a male terrier from Puppy Love Pet Rescue! He is estimated to be around 7 to 10 years old and was found in a dumpster. He loves to have his butt scratched and sleep tucked under the blankets. He is neutered and up to date on shots. Learn more about Ollie and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Sophie is a female mystery mix from East Coast Paws N Claws! She is 3 to 4 years old. She is spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about Sophie and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Sloane (female), Rowan (male), and Tatum (male) are mystery mixes from East Coast Paws N Claws! They are 8 weeks old and up to date on shots. Learn more about these puppies and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Dale is a male pittie mix from Kimmy's Safe Haven Rescue! He is 7 years old and was found on the street. He loves treats and loves to play, but he is also a bog couch potato! He is neutered, up to date on shots, and dewormed. Learn more about Dale and how to adopt here!

Jackie Farago

The Snack Pack litter are 20-week-old blue heeler/hound mixes from Kimmy's Safe Haven Rescue! There are two females and one male and came from a high kill shelter where they would have been euthanized. They love to play and eat lots of food! Learn more about the Snack Pack and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Lady is a female shepherd mix from S.A.V.E. Rescue! She is 7 years old and came from a high kill shelter. She doesn't like all dogs, but she loves people and taking walks! She is spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about Lady and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Kamy is a 5-year-old female chihuahua mix from S.A.V.E. Rescue! She is a little shy of men but loves women and loves to go for walks! She is spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about Kamy and how to adopt here!

Jackie Farago

Megan Moritz

Parker and Patrick are male mixes from S.A.V.E. Rescue! They are 3 1/2 months old and came from Georgia. They love both people and other dogs! They are up to date on shots. Learn more about Parker and Patrick and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Dream is a 6-month-old female from S.A.V.E. Rescue! She came to S.A.V.E. from the Humane Society of Raleigh County in West Virginia. She loves to go for walks and play with toys and other puppies! She is spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about Dream and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Ben is a 4-month-old male lab mix from Jersey Shore Animal Center! All he loves to do is PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! He is neutered and up to date on shots. Learn more about Ben and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Bree is a 4-month-old female lab mix from Jersey Shore Animal Center! She loves to play and give kisses! She is spayed and up to date on shots. Learn more about Bree and how to adopt here!

Megan Moritz

Archie is a male Havanese from Castle of Dreams! He is 2 years old and was surrendered by his owner due to resource guardians. He loves to sit on the shelf at Castle of Dreams, but doesn't like to give up objects he found and shouldn't have. He is neutered and up to date on shots. Learn more about Archie and how to adopt here!

Castle of Dreams