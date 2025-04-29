ENTER TO WIN: Staind Tickets
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hard-hitting rock when multiplatinum rock band Staind takes the stage at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Thursday, September 19. Known for chart-topping hits like It's Been Awhile, Outside, and So Far Away, Staind delivers powerful vocals, raw emotion, and explosive energy in every performance. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most influential rock bands of the 2000s live on the Jersey Shore.
Tickets are on sale now – grab yours and rock out with Staind in Atlantic City by clicking here.
WRAT has your chance to win a pair of tickets by entering below!
For the Staind Contest, enter between April 29 at 4pm, 2025 and May 4 at 11:59pm, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 5, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Staind at Hard Rock Atlantic City on September 19, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $138. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Hard Rock Atlantic City. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.