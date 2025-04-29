ENTER TO WIN: Jon Stewart, John Mulaney & Pete Davidson Tickets

Get ready for an evening of non-stop laughter as three comedy legends — Jon Stewart, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson — take the stage together for a one-night-only event at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on June 27. This spectacular Prudential North to Shore Festival event promises to be one of the most talked-about shows of the summer.

For the " Jon Stewart, John Mulaney & Pete Davidson Tickets” Contest, enter between 5pm on April 29, 2025 and 11:59pm on May 4, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 5, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Jon Stewart, John Mulaney & Pete Davidson at Prudential Center on June 27, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $145. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & North 2 Shore. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.