Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Debuts Pet Fashion Line with Designer Ashton Michael

Jonathan Davis unveiled his pet accessories line this spring. The April 22 launch added edgy style to lots of four-legged friends, with prices from $15 to $95. View this post…

Erin Cline
Jonathan Davis performs during The Korn 20th Anniversary Tour at Irving Plaza on October 5, 2015 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Jonathan Davis unveiled his pet accessories line this spring. The April 22 launch added edgy style to lots of four-legged friends, with prices from $15 to $95.

This is the next step for Davis's Freak on a Leash brand. In 2022, he joined forces with Ashton Michael, the creative mind behind stage looks for Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Doja Cat, to found it.

"My dog brings me joy," said Davis to Blunt Magazine. "To dress them up in your own style... and then give back to dogs without homes... it makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart."

The collection stands out with bold designs that merge rock aesthetics with practical pet apparel. The fierce, three-row spiked collars are eye-catching, and red-and-black bandanas add flair. Gleaming metal leashes complete each look, and you can make a purchase at FreakOnALeash.com.

Sales will help Pup Culture Rescue in Pasadena find homes for dogs in need. The shelter's pups star in photos showing off the new items.

Pet parents can pick from sizes XS to XL, so the line works for many breeds. All the items are functional and stylish. Kids at heart will love the plush toys, and the tough suede ropes are made for tugging.

While Davis deals with dog allergies, it hasn't stopped his pet project. His band, Korn, has moved 40 million albums and won two Grammys. Their smash hit, "Freak on a Leash," gave the brand its name. On April 30, Davis will be a guest on The Discovery Channel's reality show Ghost Adventures, investigating the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, and describing his experience in a haunted chairHe'll also headline Download Festival 2025.

Ashton MichaelJonathan DavisKorn
Erin ClineWriter
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: April 29
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 29Sarah Bloomfield
Pearl Jam to Share Live Recordings From 2025 Tour Shows
MusicPearl Jam to Share Live Recordings From 2025 Tour ShowsErin Cline
Linkin Park’s ‘Up From the Bottom’ Soars to No. 1 on Rock Chart Within Three Weeks
MusicLinkin Park’s ‘Up From the Bottom’ Soars to No. 1 on Rock Chart Within Three Weeks
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect