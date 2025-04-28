GALLERY: Bark in the Park 2025

95.9 WRAT’s Bark in the Park at ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday April 27th, 2025.

Everyone gathering around for the Doggie Adoption Runway!

Doggie Adoption Runway!

Jimmy Steal and Gotts broadcasting live from Bark in the Park

And they say you can't teach an old dog new tricks!

Rocky the RAT with all his buddies at the game!

Rocky throwing out the first pitch and hanging out with Buster!

These little guys needed a home!

Carl Craft and Gotts from the Morning Rat Race along with Matt knight from WJRZ hosted the day's festivities!

Cute puppies everywhere at Bark in the Park!

Doggie kissing contest winner!

Doggie kissing contest! How long can your furry friend kiss you?

Thank you to our sponsor Bark at the Moon!

Crowd surrounding the Doggie Kissing contest!

Whoodles!

Carl Craft and the winner of dog musical hoops!

Thank you to our awesome sponsor Green Leaf Pet Resort & Hotel!

Everyone's favorite game doggie musical hoops!

Thank you to our sponsor The Scoop for keeping us all clean!

Maybe the smallest cute little puppy of the day!

Thank you to our Awesome sponsor Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control!