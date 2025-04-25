WRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show – Canadian Pizza, Twin Voodoo Voice Magic
In a SICK twist, A pizza competition in Vegas dubbed a pizza joint in Canada as having the "best Neapolitan" slice How many places on the boardwalk can say they probably have better... I mean, really.
Plus, we have some Australian twins who are eyewitnesses to a crime... the creep factor of finishing each other's sentences is only amplified by the fact that they wore the same exact shirt.
