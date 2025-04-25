Man Discovers He Bought Back His Own Stolen Car

BERLIN – OCTOBER 29: The shattered window of a car struck by a bullet is visible outside a branch of Postbank bank after an attempted robbery that left one guard dead October 29, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. According to police three men ambushed a guard carrying money as he stepped out of an arriving armoured money transporter. An exchange of gun fire erupted between the guard an the robbers, in which the guard was fatally wounded and at least one robber was injured. The driver of the money transport pursued the fleeing robbers and rammed their car, though they managed to escape.

This is just really out there, as a man discovered he accidentally bought back his own stolen car. A 36-year-old man in the U.K. named Ewan Valentine woke up a couple of months ago and realized that his car had been stolen out of his driveway. It was a black Honda Civic, and he was really upset because he liked that car.

He reported it stolen, and did all the insurance paperwork, and things of that nature but the car was never found. So, he went out to buy a similar replacement. He found a perfect match at a used car dealer about an hour away, and bought it for $26,000 according to reports.

That's when things started to feel strange for this guy. The car wasn't detailed, and there was stuff inside, like a piece from a tent, Christmas tree needles, and some candy bar wrappers. Check this out, Ewan was messing around with the car's navigation, and saw that HIS address, and his parents' address were in the system's history. He said, "I nearly crashed, to be honest, because I was in shock, my hands were shaking, my heart was pounding." He took it to a dealership, and they said that this was his car. The VIN, mileage, and plates had been messed with and changed. But the key was the same key that he had for his old car. As far as we know, there haven't been any arrests. And poor Ewan is still in the process of trying to get his money and deposit back for the vehicle.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this poor guy should get his money back, and even that police really should be investigating the car dealership on who brought that car in an sold it to them. I mean what are the chances, that your car gets stolen, and you buy it back. I also really am in disbelief on how the guy did not know it was his own car at first sight.