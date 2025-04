Linkin Park Releases New Track ‘Unshatter’

Linkin Park has released "Unshatter," the second track preview from the band's deluxe edition of their latest album, From Zero.



"Unshatter" follows the release of "Up From The Bottom," which dropped last month. Those two tracks, along with "Let You Fade," are the unreleased track offerings from the deluxe From Zero that's coming out on May 16 and is currently available for pre-order here.



In a statement, Linkin Park said of "Unshatter," " ... 'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily's huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together.

Linkin Park returns to the road on their "From Zero 2025 World Tour" tomorrow (April 26) in Austin, Texas. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

April 26 - Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO

October 29 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE

November 1 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL

November 8 - venue to be announced - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR

November 13 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR

November 15 - venue to be announced - Porto Alegre, BR