Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 25-April 27

Across multiple towns in New Jersey, experience a weekend of music, art, and family fun. There are many ways to enjoy the local culture, from campus celebrations and porch-front concerts to open-air art exhibits. Here are some weekend activities in New Jersey, the Garden State.

Rutgers Day

What: Rutgers Day

Rutgers Day When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where : Busch Campus, 185 Bevier Road, Piscataway; College Avenue Campus, 180 College Ave., New Brunswick; Cook/Douglass Campus, 100 George St., New Brunswick

: Busch Campus, 185 Bevier Road, Piscataway; College Avenue Campus, 180 College Ave., New Brunswick; Cook/Douglass Campus, 100 George St., New Brunswick Cost: Free admission and parking

Rutgers Day is a colorful, family-friendly celebration spread throughout multiple Rutgers University locations featuring more than 500 free, all-ages activities. Visitors can enjoy live performances, educational exhibits, interactive demos, and special attractions, such as the Marching Band Parade, Health Village screenings, Agricultural Field Day, and the Spring Football Scrimmage. Attendees can use the program guide to plan their time and visit multiple campuses for the best diversity of events hosted by Rutgers faculty, staff, and students.

Princeton Porchfest

What: Princeton Porchfest — walkable music festival

Princeton Porchfest — walkable music festival When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. Where: Throughout Princeton — 15 different porches and two stages

Throughout Princeton — 15 different porches and two stages Cost: Free

Princeton Porchfest is a free, community-driven music festival where residents transform their front porches into stages for local musicians. Now in its fourth year, the event features various musical genres, from folk and jazz to rock and classical, all performed throughout Princeton's walkable neighborhoods. Special performances will take place at Hinds Plaza and Palmer Square Green, offering central gathering spots for attendees. It's a fun, family-friendly way to explore the town and enjoy live music.

Smithville Art Walk

What: Smithville Art Walk

Smithville Art Walk When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, April 27, 2025)

Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, April 27, 2025) Where: Smithville Village (Red-Covered Bridge; #97), 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville

Smithville Village (Red-Covered Bridge; #97), 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville Cost: Free

The Smithville Art Walk is a lively outdoor celebration of creativity, featuring over 75 local artists displaying work across various styles — from traditional and contemporary to cutting-edge and low-brow art. Set in the charming historic village of Smithville, the event invites visitors to browse unique pieces while enjoying more than 50 boutique shops, six eateries, and family-friendly attractions in the area, such as the carousel and train ride. With on-site lodging available at the Colonial Inn, it's easy to turn your visit into a weekend getaway filled with art, shopping, and fun.

Other Events

New Jersey has various events happening this weekend for food lovers, families, and festival goers. Whether you're looking to sample local bites, celebrate the environment, or enjoy a day at a scenic winery, there are several options to explore.