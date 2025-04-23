Ozzy Osbourne Shares How He’s Been Training for Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne is working hard to prepare for "Back to the Beginning," the July 5 all-star concert event where he and Black Sabbath will perform one last time.



The Prince of Darkness shared he's in "heavy training" for the concert, which is taking place in Birmingham, England. He noted, "I haven't done anything for, jeez, it's gonna be seven years. I've been through all these surgeries. It really is like starting from scratch."

As for what kind of training he's been doing, Ozzy says, "It's endurance training. I mean, the first thing to go when you're laid up is your stamina. So, believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three-minute walks a day [and] weight training."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.