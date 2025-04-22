Police, Locals Join Forces to Round Up Lost Cow at New Jersey Pool Store

Don't Have A Cow, Man!

An unexpected visitor turned up at Leslie's Swimming Pool Supplies near U.S. Route 322 in Logan Township, New Jersey. The wandering bovine sparked an unusual Saturday morning chase that brought police and neighbors together.

"We can't make this up," said Logan Township police to Patch.com. "Unfortunately, lassos and lariats aren't in our standard equipment issue."

At 9:30 a.m., officers spotted the animal near Woolwich Township's border. With no proper catching tools on hand, the department turned to social media, asking locals for assistance.

The community sprang into action. Within sixty minutes, nearby residents banded together with law enforcement. Working as one, they steered the stray toward DREAM Park, an equestrian center on Route 130. The animal waits there while officials search for its home.

"The cow has been apprehended! Thanks to some friends in our community, the cow is safe and sound," announced the police through their social media channels.

This marks the second bovine breakout in the region this week. Earlier, a group of cows slipped away from a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, dairy farm and wandered the streets.

The mystery of the cow's origins remains unsolved. Questions about its escape and ownership still linger as officials continue their search.