New Jersey Residents Need Real ID To Fly After May 7

The state of New Jersey is offering people an emergency program to make their appointments to register for their REAL ID license. The program starts on Thursday. If you are boarding even a domestic flight within fourteen days for urgent or life-or-death reasons may register for a faster application. It will cost you 80 dollars and eligible residents must complete a screening process. More information can be found right on the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission website.

Here is what you will need to get your new REAL ID.

6 points of ID. Read more about the 6 points of ID.

Proof of address

A $24 fee for a standard license is to be paid at the agency by credit/debit card, cash, check, or money order (payable to NJMVC).

An additional fee is required for added endorsements or classes.

Schedule your renewal appointment online.

Gotts' Thoughts On The Story

Just when I was going to book a flight next month and take a vacation, they sprung this on me. I don't know why I can't really use my actual driver's license. It sounds like this REAL ID is nothing different, but now I guess they put a small gold star on your driver's license to let them know, to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

I guess if this makes us safe traveling around, then let's do it. You will notice signs at airports nationwide to remind people that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a valid passport, federal government PIV card, or U.S. military ID, will be mandatory for air travel beginning on May 7, so be prepared for this one.