This Day in Rock History: April 21

Would you like to learn about notable events that occurred on April 21 in rock history? Read on to discover the hits, milestones, recordings, performances, and challenges on this day that have helped shape the rock 'n' roll genre, including the death of an influential rock star, a record-breaking concert attendance, and influential album releases.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some top hits and milestones from April 21 that made history:

2013: Calvin Harris made history when eight singles from his 18 Months album charted in the U.K. top 10. This broke Michael Jackson's record of seven top-10 singles from his albums "Bad" and "Dangerous."

Cultural Milestones

These April 21 cultural milestones had a big influence on rock music:

1981: Comedian "Weird Al" Yankovich made his debut television performance on The Tomorrow Show, where he performed "Another One Rides the Bus." The song parodied Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few notable recordings and performances in rock happened on this day:

Paul McCartney set a new world record for the largest paying stadium audience when he took to the stage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, playing to more than 180,000 people. The show almost had to be canceled due to a hurricane that flooded the venue, but the rain stopped, and the show went on. 1998: Former Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant released a reunion album, Walking Into Clarksdale, almost 20 years after last working together. This was their only album together, and it reached No. 3 on the U.K. chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock industry has been through its share of changes and challenges, including these from April 21:

Peter Buck, guitarist for R.E.M., was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London after an alleged incident on a flight from Seattle. He was charged with being drunk and assaulting two crew members, but the musician was cleared because at the time, he was taking medication that reacted badly with alcohol. 2016: At only 57 years of age, legendary artist Prince died of an accidental drug overdose at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, a week after his final show on April 14 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.