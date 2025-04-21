Man Caused a Three-Alarm Fire After Setting Fire to His Sex Toys

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 26: A stall employee positions a blow-up sex doll for a display during the opening day of Sexpo Sydney July 26, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Sexpo is marketed as Australia’s health, sexuality and adult-lifestyle exhibition, with trade stalls, live shows and rides. Approximately 55,000 people attended last years event.

A man admitted to starting a three-alarm fire last week, which damaged three homes in New York. According to reports, he intentionally set fire to a couple of SEX TOYS! It's unclear how or why he set the fire. He's been charged with arson. He was identified as 37 37-year-old arsonist, a guy named Harry Torres, and he told the investigators, quote, "I started the fire. I was in the backyard at my house, and I lit two sex toys on fire."

Thankfully, no one was injured, but an 87-year-old woman was forced to leave her home. The damage to the three properties was "extensive." Torres has been charged with arson and reckless endangerment. The fire that this crazy guy started damaged three homes and several cars, too.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think we should play that track from 'Kings Of Leon' called 'Sex On Fire.' I mean, Harry Torres, what were you thinking? If you wanted to get rid of them, just get a bag and throw them out; no need to burn them. You should never really burn anything without having some sort of fire extinguisher, hose, or some sort of water around.

Just think of all the laughs he is going to get when he goes in front of a judge and others who will be in court that day. I think the judge would ask me to leave just because I would be on the floor laughing so hard. I am very glad to read that no one was injured by this very stupid act.