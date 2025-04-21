Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Man Caused a Three-Alarm Fire After Setting Fire to His Sex Toys

 A man admitted to starting a three-alarm fire last week, which damaged three homes in New York. According to reports, he intentionally set fire to a couple of SEX TOYS!…

gotts

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 26: A stall employee positions a blow-up sex doll for a display during the opening day of Sexpo Sydney July 26, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Sexpo is marketed as Australia’s health, sexuality and adult-lifestyle exhibition, with trade stalls, live shows and rides. Approximately 55,000 people attended last years event.

(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

 A man admitted to starting a three-alarm fire last week, which damaged three homes in New York. According to reports, he intentionally set fire to a couple of SEX TOYS!   It's unclear how or why he set the fire.  He's been charged with arson. He was identified as 37 37-year-old arsonist, a guy named Harry Torres, and he told the investigators, quote, "I started the fire.  I was in the backyard at my house, and I lit two sex toys on fire."

Thankfully, no one was injured, but an 87-year-old woman was forced to leave her home.  The damage to the three properties was "extensive."  Torres has been charged with arson and reckless endangerment. The fire that this crazy guy started damaged three homes and several cars, too.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think we should play that track from 'Kings Of Leon' called 'Sex On Fire.' I mean, Harry Torres, what were you thinking? If you wanted to get rid of them, just get a bag and throw them out; no need to burn them. You should never really burn anything without having some sort of fire extinguisher, hose, or some sort of water around.

Just think of all the laughs he is going to get when he goes in front of a judge and others who will be in court that day. I think the judge would ask me to leave just because I would be on the floor laughing so hard. I am very glad to read that no one was injured by this very stupid act.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, rocking out with me and 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

FireNo Sweat News
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 22
Pope Francis Dies at 88
Human InterestPope Francis Dies at 88Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Sports History: April 21
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 21
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect