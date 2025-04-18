Get Tickets Now
Rivet Skull
Rivet Skull is playing two full sets of Dio’s music by Black Sabbath, Rainbow, and Dio at the House of Independents on May 2nd. Rivet Skull tickets are on sale now for only 27 bucks. Rivet Skull celebrates the iconic music of Ronnie James Dio, plus a full set of original music. Get your tickets now.