Moonstruck Restaurant Owners Sell Asbury Park Hotspot After 36-Year Run

After nearly four decades at the helm, Luke Magliaro and Howard Raczkiewicz will hand over Moonstruck Restaurant to new owners. The pair announced their retirement plans through social media on Monday, with the sale set for this April.

"While this prospect undoubtedly brings excitement, we are all too aware of how much we'll miss this special place and our extraordinary Moonstruck family," said Magliaro and Raczkiewicz to The Asbury Park Press.

Starting in Ocean Grove back in 1995, the restaurant later made its mark on Lake Avenue in Asbury Park. Their bold move in 2002 sparked fresh growth in the neighborhood. "I really call them 'pioneers' because they took a risk," said Tom Gilmour, who led Asbury Park's growth as economic development director.

In 2000, they bought the old Deck House music club building. At that time, most businesses stayed away from Asbury Park. Their gutsy choice and later success drew other restaurants to the area.

Standing tall by Wesley Lake, the restaurant earned praise for mixing American and Mediterranean cooking styles. Food expert Andrea Clurfeld wrote in 1995: "The mission here is so clear, the focus so strong and the skills so well-ingrained that success is assured."

The incoming team wants to keep current workers and maintain service for regular guests. To make things run smoothly, the current owners will stay on for a few weeks after the handover.

The pair's first venture, The Raspberry Cafe, served breakfast and lunch in Ocean Grove. Its good results pushed them toward opening Moonstruck.