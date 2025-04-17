Miller Lite And Pringles Collabing To Make New Chips For Us

This is just awesome, as Miller Lite and Pringles are making new chips for us to enjoy. Here is the scoop: if you're grilling all summer long, I'm sure you've heard of the slow-cooked beer can chicken. If not, no worries, it involves cooking a chicken on top of a beer can on the grill. It is incredibly delicious, and I'll be the first to tell you that. Well, this time around, Miller Lite and Pringles want to save us some time, and they are here to help out with that. More information right HERE.

Miller Lite and Pringles want to come out with two brand new flavors with no grilling to worry about. The first flavor will be BEER CAN CHICKEN, this one will combine the flavor of savory roasted chicken, with complete notes of garlic and onion, and of course, the amazing taste of Miller Lite. The other Pringles chip that will be out is called MILLER LITE BEER BRAT. This chip has the smoky grilled brat flavor you know and love, with notes of black pepper, caramelized onion, and some brown spice, with the taste of the light beer.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you know me I FREAKING LOVE MILLER LITE !!! I also love Pringles chips. Even chicken is my way to go at restaurants. Now they are putting all of this in one chip? My prayers, I think, have just been answered. You're going to see me walking around, eating 80 cans of these every day. This is right on my radar, I also think they should put my face on the can. Good job on Miller and Pringles for doing this, and I hope you enjoy them too when they come out.