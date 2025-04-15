ZZ Top Announces 51-Date North American Tour With Stops In NY, NJ, PA

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California

ZZ Top starts their big North American tour June 1, 2025 in Victoria, British Columbia. The legendary rockers make their way through major cities and small towns before wrapping up October 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Texas blues-rockers had a monster year in 2024, playing 99 shows. Guitar legend Billy Gibbons knocked out 25 shows with his BFGs project before playing another 23 gigs with ZZ Top.

The upcoming tour brings some changes. John Douglas is now behind the drums, replacing Frank Beard who stepped away due to health issues. Elwood Francis continues holding down the bass, having taken over after Dusty Hill passed away in 2021.

Before they hit North America, they're heading to Australia and New Zealand. From April 26 to May 18, they'll rock venues like Auckland's Spark Arena and ICC Sydney Theatre.

Francis plays a bright yellow bass on stage while keeping that classic ZZ Top groove going strong. Their music still has that raw Houston blues feel that got them started back in '69.

While their last studio album came out in 2012, they recently released "RAW" - a live recording from the historic Gruene Hall. This came alongside their Grammy-nominated documentary "That Little Ol' Band From Texas."

Tickets go on sale next week through regular outlets. Head to the band's website to see when they're playing near you.