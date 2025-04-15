ZZ Top Announces 51-Date North American Tour With Stops In NY, NJ, PA
ZZ Top starts their big North American tour June 1, 2025 in Victoria, British Columbia. The legendary rockers make their way through major cities and small towns before wrapping up October 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Texas blues-rockers had a monster year in 2024, playing 99 shows. Guitar legend Billy Gibbons knocked out 25 shows with his BFGs project before playing another 23 gigs with ZZ Top.
The upcoming tour brings some changes. John Douglas is now behind the drums, replacing Frank Beard who stepped away due to health issues. Elwood Francis continues holding down the bass, having taken over after Dusty Hill passed away in 2021.
Before they hit North America, they're heading to Australia and New Zealand. From April 26 to May 18, they'll rock venues like Auckland's Spark Arena and ICC Sydney Theatre.
Francis plays a bright yellow bass on stage while keeping that classic ZZ Top groove going strong. Their music still has that raw Houston blues feel that got them started back in '69.
While their last studio album came out in 2012, they recently released "RAW" - a live recording from the historic Gruene Hall. This came alongside their Grammy-nominated documentary "That Little Ol' Band From Texas."
Tickets go on sale next week through regular outlets. Head to the band's website to see when they're playing near you.
The Tour Dates:
- June 1: Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
- June 3: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
- June 4: Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
- June 6: Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino
- June 7: Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
- June 8: Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
- June 10: Moorhead, MN - Bluestone Amphitheater
- June 12: Wait Park, MN - The Ledge - Waite Park Amphitheater
- June 13: Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort
- June 14: Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Event Center
- June 18: Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor
- June 20: Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
- June 21: Great Canadian Tornoto, ON - The Theatre
- June 22: Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
- June 25: Laval, QC - Place Bell
- June 26: Quebec, QC - Agora Du Port Du Quebec
- June 27: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
- Aug. 2: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City
- Aug. 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Aug. 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
- Aug. 7: Washington, MO - Town & Country Fair
- Aug. 8: Arcadia, WI - Ashley for the Arts
- Aug. 10: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
- Aug. 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Concert Series
- Aug. 14: Pocattello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater
- Aug. 17: Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater
- Aug. 22: Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
- Aug. 23: Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino
- Aug. 24: Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
- Aug. 26: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
- Aug. 28: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
- Aug. 29: Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheater
- Aug. 30: Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center
- Sept. 3: Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- Sept. 7: Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
- Sept. 11: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
- Sept. 13: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival
- Sept. 17: New York, NY: Beacon Theater
- Sept. 19: Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
- Sept. 21: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
- Sept. 23: Binghamton, NY - Visions Memorial Arena
- Sept. 24: Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
- Sept. 26: Providence, RI - Veteran's Memorial Auditorium
- Sept. 27: Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- Sept. 28: West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena
- Oct. 2: Barco, NC - Morris Farm
- Oct. 3: Winnsboro, SC - Field and Stream Music Fest
- Oct. 5: Athens, GA - The Classic Center
- Oct. 7: Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
- Oct. 9: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
- Oct. 10: Terra Haute, IN - The Mill