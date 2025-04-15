New Jersey Has One of the Best Golf Destinations

Spring and summer are really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in the state of New Jersey. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in every state for those who love the sport. Now, a new tally of the best golf courses in America is out, and it highlights the finest spots to golf across the country.

New Jersey Has One of the Best Golf Courses

MSN has a new feature out with the GolfPass Golfers' Choice roster of the best places to golf in the U.S. They note that "while other 'best of' lists are created by industry insiders with extraordinary access," their tally is "created by recreational golfers' 275,000-course reviews on GolfNow reflecting playing experiences across ages, handicaps and budgets."

"Golfers' Choice 2025 is a great resource for finding public courses, often very affordable options, in all corners of the country," Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass, said.

So, which is the best spot in New Jersey? They note that the state "boasts over 150 golf courses and facilities, from Scottish links-style courses along the coast to challenging wooded courses," which is impressive. Their No. 1 pick is the very popular Heron Glen Golf Course at Heron Glen Drive in Ringoes.

So, when and where did golf get its start? According to Historic U.K., "The game of golf officially became a sport when the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith formed the first club in 1744 and set up an annual competition with silverware prizes. The rules for this new competition were drafted by Duncan Forbes."