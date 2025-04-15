Contests
Injured Bald Eagle Takes Flight After Month-Long Recovery in Toms River

fter a car struck her on Route 18, a female bald eagle spread her wings and took to the skies again. The bird spent four weeks at Toms River Avian Care, where staff treated her wing injury and concussion.

"It's very emotional times. People say, 'See the eye of the eagle.' My wife and I have looked into the eye of the eagle many times when we release them back into the wild. It's an interesting and very emotional thing to do, very rewarding at times," said Don Bonica to News 12 New Jersey.

When Neptune Township police spotted the grounded bird, they called the Monmouth County SPCA. The SPCA rushed her to Bonica's center on March 14. His facility holds special permits to care for wild birds.

Staff gave the eagle medicine through IVs while she rested in a heated space. As her strength returned, she moved from a small 20-foot enclosure into a vast 75-foot flight area to build up her muscles.

Each year, the center nurses over 1,000 birds back to health. "Over the first 15 years I never cared for any (bald eagles)," Bonica told Patch. His team saved nine eagles just last year.

Wild eagles now thrive across New Jersey. Recent counts show 293 pairs building nests, with 264 laying eggs. This marks an incredible comeback. Back in the 1980s, just one lonely nest remained in the state.

The bird's release at Cattus Island Park marks another success for state wildlife protection. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced bald eagles no longer need endangered species protection in New Jersey.

Yet the center struggles to keep its doors open. They need fresh fish. Eagles eat up to 12 menhaden daily. They also seek volunteers willing to rescue hurt birds.

Want to pitch in? Call Toms River Avian Care: 732-255-9270.

Monmouth CountySPCAToms River
Jim MayhewWriter
