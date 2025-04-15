Contests
Gold Coast Cadillac Has Great Deals On Electric Vehicles

Sponsored by Gold Coast Cadillac Jimmy Steal stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their great offers on electric vehicles. Not only do…

Beasley Media NJ
Cadillac Lyriqs on the lot at Gold Coast Cadillac.
Jimmy Steal stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their great offers on electric vehicles. Not only do they have great deals, but they also have the Lyriq, Optiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ in stock right now.

Beasley Media NJWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
