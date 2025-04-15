Dirty Sock Sniffing Leads A Man To Serious Lung Fungal Infection

This has to be really embarrassing, cause a guy got a fungal infection in his lungs sniffing his dirty socks. Can you imagine showing up at the ER for something so crazy? Well, it just happened, and we took you to central China recently and showed up at the hospital with a bad cough that wouldn't go away.

He said he'd tried cough syrup, but it didn't help. His eyes were also bloodshot. So the docs ran some tests and scans and found a MASS in his lower right lung. But it wasn't cancer, thank God. But it turned out he had a serious fungal infection in his lungs, that he got from sniffing his own DIRTY SOCKS !!



He did come clean [ no pun intended] and admitted he'd gotten into the habit of smelling his socks after work, right before he tossed them in the laundry. Technically, it was a different type of fungus, and the doctors did test his socks and found the same fungus he had in his lungs. Thankfully he responded to anti-fungal meds, and he's okay and will make a full recovery according to reports.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This just sounds really gross, and why would anyone want to smell their own socks after a long day at work. Your feet sweat like crazy, and I'm always changing my socks every day with a fresh pair. Sometimes if I'm really being active, and as embarrassing as this might sound, but sometimes I get a bad smell from my feet after a long day. Once that happens I'm throwing them right in my laundry basket to get washed. So don't end up like this guy and smell your socks after a day of running around in them all day.