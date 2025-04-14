Contests
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: April 14

On April 14, 1963, the Rolling Stones met The Beatles for the first time. The Rolling Stones performed at the Crawdaddy Club in Richmond, and The Beatles were in the…

Sarah Bloomfield
Inductees John Illsley, Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher of Dire Straits attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony wearing dark suits
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On April 14, 1963, the Rolling Stones met The Beatles for the first time. The Rolling Stones performed at the Crawdaddy Club in Richmond, and The Beatles were in the audience. After the show, the two groups went to an apartment in Chelsea, where they partied until 4 a.m. This is just one interesting tidbit from this day in rock history. Read on to discover hits, milestones, recordings, and changes in rock music on this date over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 14 saw these breakthrough hits and milestones in the rock music scene:

  • 1978: "Bright Eyes" by Art Garfunkel went to No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart, where it stayed for six weeks. It was the U.K.'s biggest-selling single of 1979, selling more than 1 million copies, and was the theme song from the film Watership Down.
  • 1980: Iron Maiden released their self-titled debut album, marking a pivotal moment in the band's career. The album peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and is considered a game-changer for the heavy metal genre.

Cultural Milestones

These April 14 cultural milestones affected the rock music industry:

  • 1960: The musical Bye Bye Birdie premiered at the Martin Beck Theater in New York. The Broadway show was loosely based on Elvis Presley's draft and incorporated rock and roll themes.
  • 2009: George Harrison of The Beatles was posthumously awarded a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Paul McCartney attended the ceremony, which took place in front of the Capitol Records building.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Top rock recordings and memorable rock performances from April 14 include:

  • 1966: The Beatles finished recording "Paperback Writer" at EMI Studios in London. It was the band's last new song to be featured on their final tour in 1966.
  • 1970: Creedence Clearwater Revival made their live debut performance in the U.K. at London's Royal Albert Hall. In 2022, previously unseen footage from the show was released as a documentary and live album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry may not be what it is today if it weren't for these April 14 changes and challenges:

  • 1975: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones announced that Ronnie Wood, a former guitarist for The Faces, would replace Mick Taylor on the band's upcoming North and South American tour. Wood is still with the band today, so obviously things worked out in everyone's favor.
  • 2018: Dire Straits were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. However, because the band's frontman Mark Knopfler didn't show up to the ceremony, there was no induction speaker, and the band didn't perform.

Rock music is ever-changing, and these historical April 14 events helped shape the sounds of the bands you love.

Dire StraitsIron Maidenthe beatles
Sarah BloomfieldWriter
Related Stories
Green Day press photo
MusicGreen Day: Recap of Their Epic Coachella Weekend 1 SetErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Record Store Day 2025: Rock/Alt. Titles to Check Out
MusicRecord Store Day 2025: Rock/Alt. Titles to Check OutErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Christina Ricci Reflects on Going Viral for Bashing Live and ‘Lightning Crashes’
MusicChristina Ricci Reflects on Going Viral for Bashing Live and ‘Lightning Crashes’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect