This Day in Rock History: April 14

On April 14, 1963, the Rolling Stones met The Beatles for the first time. The Rolling Stones performed at the Crawdaddy Club in Richmond, and The Beatles were in the audience. After the show, the two groups went to an apartment in Chelsea, where they partied until 4 a.m. This is just one interesting tidbit from this day in rock history. Read on to discover hits, milestones, recordings, and changes in rock music on this date over the years.