Green Day: Recap of Their Epic Coachella Weekend 1 Set
Green Day made their mark on Coachella during the festival's first weekend with a setlist that leaned heavily on their classic 2004 album American Idiot.
When the album was first released, it famously targeted the then-administration of President George W. Bush and the Iraq War. Over 20 years later, American Idiot has seemingly resonated again. During the set's opening song of "American Idiot," Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyric "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda."
Toward the end of the set during the performance of "Jesus of Suburbia," there was another updated lyric. Instead of singing "Runnin' away from pain when you've been victimized," Armstrong sang, "Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine," a nod to the ongoing Israel-Palestine War.
Green Day shared a series of photos from their Coachella set along with the caption, "Our first time at @Coachella and it did not disappoint!! Thank you for bringing the HEAT out there in the desert. Let’s do it all over again next weekend, yeah?! "
The second weekend of Coachella is April 18-20, with Green Day headlining the festival on April 19. Their setlist from the first weekend is below.
Green Day - Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist
American Idiot
Holiday
Know Your Enemy
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
One Eyed Bastard
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Hitchin' a Ride
Brain Stew
St. Jimmy
21 Guns
Minority
Basket Case
When I Come Around
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Jesus of Suburbia
Bobby Sox
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)