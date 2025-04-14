Green Day: Recap of Their Epic Coachella Weekend 1 Set

Green Day made their mark on Coachella during the festival's first weekend with a setlist that leaned heavily on their classic 2004 album American Idiot.



When the album was first released, it famously targeted the then-administration of President George W. Bush and the Iraq War. Over 20 years later, American Idiot has seemingly resonated again. During the set's opening song of "American Idiot," Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyric "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda."



Toward the end of the set during the performance of "Jesus of Suburbia," there was another updated lyric. Instead of singing "Runnin' away from pain when you've been victimized," Armstrong sang, "Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine," a nod to the ongoing Israel-Palestine War.



Green Day shared a series of photos from their Coachella set along with the caption, "Our first time at @Coachella and it did not disappoint!! Thank you for bringing the HEAT out there in the desert. Let’s do it all over again next weekend, yeah?! "