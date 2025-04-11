Contests
WRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show –Statues Crockin’ It, Fitted Sheet Comedy, Celebrity Lies

We got custom Crocs built for statues, and a New Zealand comedian that somehow drew a crowd to watch him fold a fitted sheet. Plus, we revisit the insanity that…

Carl Craft

We got custom Crocs built for statues, and a New Zealand comedian that somehow drew a crowd to watch him fold a fitted sheet.

Plus, we revisit the insanity that was Charlie Sheen's "Winning" personality.

Favorite S#!t On The SHow
Carl Craft
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!
