Surf Brand Jetty Inks Deal for 3,384-Square-Foot Shop at Long Branch’s Pier Village

Jetty plans to launch its second brick-and-mortar store at Pier Village in Long Branch, with doors opening before this Memorial Day. The surf shop will take up 3,384 square feet of prime beachfront space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jetty to Pier Village, where their passion for surf culture and community aligns perfectly with our vision for this dynamic beachfront destination," said Nicole Kushner Meyer to NJBIZ.

Shoppers will find sustainable apparel for the whole family, plus surf gear and boards. The B-Corp certified company will run surf activities by Seven Presidents Park, where waves break best.

A chance underwater meeting sparked the deal. Pierson Commercial's Gary Krauss spotted Jetty's president, Lee Byrd, while diving near old shipwrecks off the Jersey shore. Their chat underwater led to talks about the store.

"We have been looking for the right New Jersey retail location to expand to for some time, and Pier Village checks all the boxes," said John Clifford to Shop Eat Surf. "The Pier Village site will allow us to reach a new customer base in a bustling seaside community that is steeped in surf history."

Five friends started Jetty in 2003. Their first store opened in Manahawkin in 2022. Now they sell through shops across the country. Their charity arm, the Jetty Rock Foundation, has put $2.5 million toward ocean protection and coastal aid.

At 80 Ocean Avenue North, the new spot adds to Pier Village's mix of stores and beach spots. The brand aims to make it a hub where surf fans can meet and hang out.