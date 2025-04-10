Weird Floating Rocks Show Up All Over New Jersey Beaches

Strange gray rocks that bob in water have washed up on New Jersey's Monmouth County shores. State officials and ocean groups want answers about these unexpected visitors.

The palm-sized objects dot the coastline from Pier Village in Long Branch to Sandy Hook's gates. Clean Ocean Action's team spotted these odd, light materials scattered across the sand.

"The stones may have possibly been used in industrial, water, or wastewater filtration systems, landscaping, or construction. Recent heavy storms caused flooding, possibly releasing the material into a NY/NJ waterway, ultimately flowing into the ocean," said Clean Ocean Action in a statement on Facebook.

State environmental teams have started digging into the mystery of these objects' origins and makeup. Scientists noticed something curious - some rocks show grid marks that point to artificial creation. This finding adds another twist to the puzzle.

The first alert came from Brian Thompson, who sits on the Monmouth Beach Environmental Commission. Soon after, beachgoers at Bradley Beach, Ocean Grove, and Asbury Park started reporting similar finds.

Now, Clean Ocean Action wants the public's help to crack this case. They're working to pinpoint if these objects share a single source or if multiple spots along the coast are spitting them out.