Why Slash is Leaving X (Formerly Twitter)

Slash has made the decision to leave X (formerly Twitter), and his reason makes a lot of sense. The guitar icon said in a statement on the social media platform, "I'd like to inform you that I've decided to step away from Twitter/X and will no longer be active on the platform. This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I'd like to stay connected moving forward." He concluded, "You can still find me on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook where I'll be posting regular updates." (BTW: If you aren't following Slash on any of the aforementioned platforms, you're missing out. His posts are often random in nature, from performance clips from his favorite artists to vintage erotica . At the very least, he isn't a dull follow.)

In other Slash-related news: Guns N' Roses is part of the epic lineup for "Back to the Beginning," the all-day concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England. The show will feature the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward performing together for the first time in 20 years. This show will also serve as the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



GN'R is part of a lineup of giants of the metal and hard rock world booked to pay tribute to Sabbath. That lineup also includes Metallica, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.



While Morello is performing at the show, he's also the event's "musical director." He said in a recent interview with Australian Musician that when planning and booking first started, the goal was to create "the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." On top of the current lineup, Morello noted, " ... There's some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day, too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of [Black Sabbath] in a way that the whole world will forever know it."

