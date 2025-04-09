WRAT’s Shore Awards 2025

95.9 The Rat is very excited about the 2025 Shore Awards! The Shore Awards have one goal: Highlight local businesses that are outstanding in their field!

A Shore Award winners have a few things in common. First is quality; they have the best among all their competition. Second is loyalty; their fans are loyal to them - driving past countless others to get to their favorite. Third: Community; they know that being a stand-up member of their own community is where it's at!