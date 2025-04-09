Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WRAT’s Shore Awards 2025

It’s back again!! 95.9 The Rat is very excited about the 2025 Shore Awards! The Shore Awards have one goal: Highlight local businesses that are outstanding in their field! A…

Josh Faiola
Shore Awards

It's back again!!

95.9 The Rat is very excited about the 2025 Shore Awards! The Shore Awards have one goal: Highlight local businesses that are outstanding in their field!

A Shore Award winners have a few things in common. First is quality; they have the best among all their competition. Second is loyalty; their fans are loyal to them - driving past countless others to get to their favorite. Third: Community; they know that being a stand-up member of their own community is where it's at!

Shore Awards
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
Mother’s Day Giveaway 2025
ContestsMother’s Day Giveaway 2025Josh Faiola
wrat
Win CashThe Money ShotJosh Faiola
dropkick tour art
ContestsENTER TO WIN: Dropkick Murphys TicketsRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect