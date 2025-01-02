New Jersey Highways Might Raise Speed Limit To 75 MPH

Well, Rat Rock nation, there is an online petition going around for New Jersey to change the speed limit to 75 mph on Garden State Parkway and other NJ highways.

Mendel Rosenfeld of Lakewood Township, NJ, has started an online petition via Change.org. On the Garden State Parkway, the speed at which most cars go is around 70 mph. Most states have raised their highway speed limits to an average of 75 mph in the west and 65 mph in the east.

According to Mendel, “By changing the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway, people will agree to travel further for a job which will lower unemployment rates.” This petition has the support of over 3500 New Jerseyans in just 3 weeks, almost reaching its 5000 signature goal. Kevin Israel, a representative from the Department of Transportation, said “The Department has not had any discussions about raising the speed limit in New Jersey, and the legislature establishes the speed limit and it would be up to them to make any changes.”

Gotts’ Thoughts On This

When I’m driving on the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 mostly, I’m cruising at 70-75 mph anyway. That is me just keeping up with traffic. Sometimes you get some people that just go way too fast, for example just the other day, I was coming home from my parents’ house and someone passed me. They had to be doing over 100 mph and something like 3 miles down the road he was pulled over. I don’t think going that fast is worth it at all.

Going that fast does lead to more accidents, and God forbid something jumps out it doesn’t give you enough time to stop of get out of the way. 75 mph hour is a good speed in my opinion. Safety is the most important part of driving. This time of year though you have to be careful of the deer on the highways, so do drive with caution at all times. Let’s be safe on the roads for the new year.

