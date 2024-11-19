Man Accused Of Dumping Puppies In A Dumpster Arrested

Who puts puppies in a dumpster? Seriously??

There are terrible people everywhere. Some are terrible drivers. Some cut in line. But there is a special place in hell for someone that would put several puppies in a dumpster, in a bag filled with a cleaning chemical. That is another level of terrible. Sadly, that story happened, but thankfully, the police may have their man.

Exactly What Did This Man Accused Of Dumping Puppies In A Dumpster Do?

39 year old Michael Grindrod is facing a boatload of charges for what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department says he did. According to the police, he worked and lived at the apartment complex near Jones and Charleston but got laid off and was getting evicted.

According to a witness that police interviewed, he was trying to get rid of the pups and purposely placed the dogs in a trash bag with chemicals to essentially take them out. (Editor’s note: just because your life isn’t going according to plan doesn’t mean other lives need to be taken out)

Grindrod allegedly put five of nine puppies in the dumpster but thankfully were rescued. Sadly one of the pups had to be put down due to blood in its chest. But the other dogs seem to be OK. Only time will tell if the chemical concoction caused any long term health issues.

Grindrod will have his day in court for allegedly dumping puppies in a dumpster (and for a stolen vehicle charge he was picked up on) and we’ll keep an eye out.

There are a lot of big hearts in the animal community in Las Vegas, and there are also a few too many monsters. Even back to the economic downturn when foreclosed upon people were leaving their pups in vacant homes (which in turn created a non-profit called Foreclosed Upon Pets), the track record in the valley has not been great. Here’s hoping we can get it under control. Enough is enough.

